Planned roadworks on major North East routes

Watch out if you're travelling this week.

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 and A19 this week.

A1, Fenwick: There will be northbound lane closures with traffic signals between 8pm and 6am until Saturday, for the installation of cabling.

A1, Ellingham: North and southbound lane closures with traffic signals from 6am to 6pm until Friday, February 8, for bus stop improvement work.

A1, Belford: Northbound lane closures with traffic signals and convoy working, from 8pm to 6am until Friday, February 8, for sign work.

A1, Felton: Stop/go boards from 9.30am to 3.30pm from today (Tuesday) until Friday, for drainage work.

A1, Warreners House: Ongoing carriageway patching and resurfacing with traffic signals from 8pm to 6am until Friday, February 8.

A1-A697, Morpeth: Full closure of the northbound exit slip road from 6.30am until 9.30am on Saturday, for survey work.

A19, Silverlink: Full carriageway closures of the A19 north and southbound between 8pm and 6am for six nights for junction improvement work. The project is due for completion in March.

A1, Birtley: Full closure of the northbound entry slip road from 8pm until 6am between Wednesday and Thursday for inspection work.

A1, junction 68, Lobley Hill: Full closure of the exit slip road from 10pm to 6am until Saturday, for electrical work.

A1, Eighton Lodge: Full southbound closure of the entry slip road from 8pm to 6am between Friday and Saturday, for electrical work.

A1M, junction 51-50, North Yorkshire: Southbound lane closures from 6.30am to 9.30am on Saturday, for sign repair work.

A66, Darlington: Full closure of the eastbound carriageway from 8pm to 6am between Thursday and Friday, for inspection work.