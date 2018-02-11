Planned roadworks on major North East routes

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 and A19 in the North East.

The works, from tomorrow to Sunday, February 18, could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

A1 Bridge Mill to Wooler: There will be full overnight carriageway closures northbound with daytime speed restriction from Monday, February 12, to Sunday, February 18, from 8pm until 6am, for carriageway repair work. Clearly signed diversions will be in place. This project is due for completion Saturday, February 24.

A1 Westerhope junction 76, Newcastle: There will be full overnight closures of the northbound exit slip road with lane one closures on the main carriageway from Monday, February 12, until Saturday, February 17, from 8pm until 6am for carriageway improvements. This project is due for completion in March.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will also be a 24 hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes. There will closures on the A1058 at the Silverlink junction for five nights from Monday, February 12. Clearly signed diversions will be in place via the slip roads. This project is due for completion in March 2019.

FURTHER AFIELD

A1M junction 57 to junction 58, County Durham: There will be full overnight carriageway closures north and southbound from junction 57 to junction 58 for five nights from Monday, February 12, from 8pm until 6am for bridge repair work. Clearly signed diversions will be in place. This project is due for completion at the end of March.

A1M junction 58 to junction 59, County Durham: There will be full overnight northbound carriageway closures from junction 58 to junction 59 for five nights from Monday, February 12, from 8pm until 6am for emergency carriageway repair work. Clearly signed diversions will be in place.

A1 junction 56 Barton to junction 51 Leeming Bar, North Yorkshire: There will be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day from junction 52 (Catterick) to junction 56 (Barton) to upgrade the road to motorway standards. There will full overnight carriageway closures north and southbound from junction 53 Scotch Corner to junction 56 Barton from Monday, February 12, until Sunday, February 18, from 8pm until 6am. Clearly signed diversions will be in place.

A66 Thornaby Interchange , Stockton on Tees: There will be overnight lane closures east and westbound from Surtees Bridge to Thornaby Interchange from Monday, February 12, to Saturday, February 24, from 8pm until 6am for lighting work.