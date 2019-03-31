Planned roadworks on A1 in Northumberland this week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 in Northumberland over the coming week.

A1 Buckton: There will be phases of overnight traffic signals northbound switching to southbound Buckton to Haggerston from Wednesday to Saturday, between 8pm and 6am, for survey inspection work. This work is due for completion on Wednesday, April 10.

A1 West Mains: There will be phases of overnight traffic signals northbound from Monday to Saturday, between 8pm and 6am, for drainage surveys. This work is due to be completed on May 11.

A1 Fenwick: There will be overnight traffic signals southbound switching to northbound on Monday, from 9pm until 6am, for drainage work.

A1 Detchant: There will be overnight traffic signals southbound switching to northbound on Monday and Tuesday, between 8pm and 6am, for survey inspection work.

A1 Alnwick: There will be overnight traffic signals northbound on Tuesday, from 8pm until 6am, for drainage work.

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Thursday, March 28, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.