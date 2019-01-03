Plan to spend £8m on roads infrastructure

Details have been revealed of how almost £8million of Government funding will be spent to improve the county’s road network.

In October it was announced that the Government was allocating a further £420 million of new money for local highways maintenance for the repair of roads including potholes, bridges and local highways infrastructure.

Northumberland County Council was allocated £7.73million and a detailed programme of works has now been developed which will include extra road patching programmes, drainage, improvements around industrial estates and various bridges schemes.

The funding will support 60 schemes and be carried out over the coming months.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “We’ve developed a comprehensive programme of projects which will improve the lives of residents, visitors and businesses.

“There are a mixture of brand new schemes, projects which had been earmarked for future years which we’ve brought forward and a number of repairs and improvements to the many bridges which criss-cross our county. We’re also spending more than £1million on major works on the roads at eight of our industrial estates. If we want to continue to attract investment into our county and grow our economy it’s vital we have the right infrastructure in place to enable this. I’m delighted we’ve been able to plan such a comprehensive and diverse range of schemes in such a short period of time.

These works are in addition to the £18.6million capital investment in the council’s Local Transport Plan programme for 2019/20.

To see the full list of works go to http://bit.ly/roadplans