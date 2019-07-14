Plan lodged to convert Northumberland farm steading into holiday cottages
Plans have been lodged to convert farm buildings into holiday accommodation at North Yearle Steadings, near Wooler.
Applicants Alexander Eavis & Tony Oram seek to convert the existing farm buildings into one dwelling, four holiday cottages and stables.
They would live on site and rent out the holiday cottages.
A report submitted alongside the application states: ‘The applicants intend to provide a development which secures a long term sustainable future for North Yearle Steadings, whilst creating an asset to the area and benefit to tourism in Northumberland.’
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The proposal centres on on-site support for participation in walking in the Cheviots, horse riding, nearby cycle routes and the Dark Skies initiative. It is hoped to convert an existing grain tower into a small observatory.
North Yearle Steadings is just outside Northumberland National Park and were originally part of the Lilburn Estate. The existing buildings are in various states of disrepair, with two roof collapses in progress.