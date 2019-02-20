Places still available for D-Day veterans to mark anniversary

D-Day veterans are getting the chance to join a fully-funded trip to the 75th anniversary celebrations.

The Royal British Legion is taking up to 300 Normandy veterans to France on a specially chartered ship to mark 75 years since the original D-Day landings.

So far, 175 veterans, who helped liberate France during the Second World War, have already signed up to travel on the MV Boudicca, but there is still the opportunity for more to join them, with the deadline for applications now extended until Monday, March 4.

The Legion’s assistant director for commemorative events, Bob Gamble, said: “We are delighted at the response we have received so far but we still have space for more veterans to join their comrades who shared in those challenging wartime experiences in 1944.

“Most importantly at this stage, we don’t want anyone who wants to take part to be left behind. If you have a friend or family member who is a D-Day veteran, or indeed if you are one yourself, please get in touch with the Legion and find out how to be a part of this historic trip.”

The MV Boudicca will depart from Dover on June 2, taking in events in Poole and Portsmouth, before crossing the English Channel for the veterans on board to attend the commemorations taking place in Normandy on June 6.

Among those on the ship will be D-Day veteran and Chelsea Pensioner George Skipper, who used to live in Amble.

He said: “I would not miss this trip for anything.

“D-Day was a very important time in my life and I want to go back whilst I can to remember and to pay tribute to the friends and comrades that I lost.”

Veterans interested in travelling on the ship can contact the Legion for an application form, which can also be downloaded from the Legion’s website

Each veteran will be entitled to door-to-door travel for themselves and one guest or carer, at no cost.