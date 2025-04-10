Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morpeth’s state-of-the-art leisure centre has created a new joining fee for people who want a short-term membership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £21million facility, which opened two years ago and is run by Places Leisure, has done away with its three-month membership plans, which used to cost £114 for unlimited access to the gym, swimming pool and fitness classes.

Now, only three upfront payment plans exist; £430 for unlimited access to the gym, pool and classes for a year, £300 to use the pool for a year or £33 to visit the spa for a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otherwise, visitors have to pay for a monthly rolling membership by credit/debit card or direct debit, costing £40 a month for access to the gym, pool and classes.

Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre. Picture by Michael Gant.

However, these users also now have to pay a £30 joining fee – even if they have previously held a short-term membership.

And adults who opt for a monthly rolling swimming membership, which costs £27.50 a month, also have to stump up a £25 joining fee.

A ‘Premium Flexi Plus’ membership, costing £52 a month, gives the user unlimited access to the gym, pool and classes and the spa. But again, they have to pay a £30 joining fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the centre in Gas House Lane, Places Leisure also runs facilities in locations such as Ashington, Cramlington, Blyth, Newbiggin and Berwick.

A subsidiary of Places for People, it took over the management of Northumberland County Council's 10 major leisure centres in April last year.

The county council declined to comment on the introduction of joining fees. Places Leisure has been contacted for comment.