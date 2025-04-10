Places Leisure introduces new joining fee for people in Northumberland buying short-term memberships
The £21million facility, which opened two years ago and is run by Places Leisure, has done away with its three-month membership plans, which used to cost £114 for unlimited access to the gym, swimming pool and fitness classes.
Now, only three upfront payment plans exist; £430 for unlimited access to the gym, pool and classes for a year, £300 to use the pool for a year or £33 to visit the spa for a month.
Otherwise, visitors have to pay for a monthly rolling membership by credit/debit card or direct debit, costing £40 a month for access to the gym, pool and classes.
However, these users also now have to pay a £30 joining fee – even if they have previously held a short-term membership.
And adults who opt for a monthly rolling swimming membership, which costs £27.50 a month, also have to stump up a £25 joining fee.
A ‘Premium Flexi Plus’ membership, costing £52 a month, gives the user unlimited access to the gym, pool and classes and the spa. But again, they have to pay a £30 joining fee.
As well as the centre in Gas House Lane, Places Leisure also runs facilities in locations such as Ashington, Cramlington, Blyth, Newbiggin and Berwick.
A subsidiary of Places for People, it took over the management of Northumberland County Council's 10 major leisure centres in April last year.
The county council declined to comment on the introduction of joining fees. Places Leisure has been contacted for comment.
