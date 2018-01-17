Placements with BT for North-East youngsters

BT is on the lookout for 15 young people in the North East who are ready to kick-start their working life with a free work placement.

The three-week course, combining hands-on work experience with coaching and training, is open to anyone aged 16 to 24 not currently in education, employment or training.

The placement offers the opportunity for people to build confidence and learn practical work skills such as CV writing and interview techniques.

Attendees are given a certificate showing their attendance and achievements to demonstrate their commitment to prospective employers.

The next work placement starts on Friday, February 12, at BT’s Contact Centre on Gosforth Business Park. For more details or to apply, visit www.bt.com/workready

The first week of the course is mainly office-based and focuses on building and developing practical work skill. This is followed by a week ‘on the job’, shadowing employees and getting hands on experience of the working day

The final days of the work placement are spent doing mock interviews, creating a stand-out CV and developing an individual plan of the next steps.