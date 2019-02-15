Pit your wits for glory in Glendale

It’s time to put your general knowledge to the test at an annual quiz night.

Glendale Agricultural Society is holding its popular quiz at the Tankerville Arms in Wooler on Tuesday, February 26.

Quiz master Ronald Barber will be supplying the questions, with unexpected twists and the much-anticipated picture and music rounds.

Up to 20 teams of four will battle it out for first place.

Society secretary Rachael Tait said: “The Glendale quiz night is a night not to be missed. The ladies were at the forefront of last year’s winners, with The Fashionistas winning a day for four at Kelso Ladies Day, and the atmosphere was fantastically tense until the very end.

“Open to both members and non-members of the GAS, the quiz is sure to be a fantastic evening for all and a night to challenge your knowledge – those useless facts you know may come in handy.

“This is always a sell-out event so I would highly recommend that teams enter early in advance, get plenty of practice in as it will certainly bring out the competitive side in everyone.”

Tickets cost £8 each, and a pie and pea supper will be served before the quiz.

For tickets, ring 01668 283868 or email info@glendaleshow.com