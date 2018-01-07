Piper builds up trust after a nervous start at SHAK

In the latest weekly instalment of our visits to Alnwick-based dog sanctuary, SHAK, we meet Piper.

Just a few weeks ago, SHAK founder Stephen Wylie highlighted the plight of lurchers and greyhounds at this time of year.

He said that, as the clocks go back and the dark nights come in, a lot of these types of dogs come through the rescue system, many having been abandoned by poachers.

And over the festive period, SHAK welcomed a new arrival – a Saluki-cross.

After a nervous start, Piper – who is quite thin and has some scaring – has adjusted well to his new life at SHAK.

Stephen said: “It seems that every year we have a new arrival during the festive break. In 2016, for instance, there was the dog called Red that was tied to church gates on Christmas Day. And 2017 was no exception, as we received the very handsome Piper just after Christmas.

“Piper arrived very nervous and, while he is probably working weight, he is still quite thin. He has quickly built up his trust with us and is making friends of both the two and four-legged variety.

“He is such a gentle soul – it’s difficult to imagine somebody kicking him out although I do wonder due to a couple of scars if he simply falls into the ex-worker discarded category.

“We are now waiting for the seasonal madness to pass and for people’s routines to get back to normal before looking for either a home or rescue space for him.”

SHAK’s headquarters is along Greenwell Road, Alnwick, while its kennels are at a rural location outside the town. For more information, visit www.shak.org.uk