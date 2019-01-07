Pipe Band herald in the New Year

The band has over 22 members ranging from those of 13yrs to those in their late 80's. It began in the early 1920's with locals from the village and a little further a field coming together to share a passion of the Highland pipes and drums. In early 2000 numbers in the band began to run quite low with the majority being in their late 60's and over. However in the past few years the band has begun to attract more youngsters and has flourished.

Rothbury Highland Pipe Band on their New Year's Day tour, photographed by Jeff Reynalds.

Rothbury Highland Pipe Band on their New Year's Day tour.

Rothbury Highland Pipe Band on their New Year's Day tour.

Rothbury Christmas Lights

