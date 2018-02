A weekly dial-a-ride bus from villages on the coast into Alnwick is to run as a pilot scheme.

The service, every Friday from tomorrow until March 9 for the pilot, will pick up from homes in Boulmer, Craster, Howick and Longhoughton from 9.30am to 10.30am and return from Alnwick at 1pm to 1.30pm.

Call 01665 605780, 10am to 2pm Monday to Thursday, to book. The service is free for concessionary pass holders or £6 return.