Pier protection scheme set to start

Seahouses harbour
Major work to protect the main pier at Seahouses is set to start in April.

On Tuesday, the county council’s cabinet members heard that a funding bid to the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) for the project had been unsuccessful. However, a grant from the Environment Agency (EA) has been allocated from April.

On reviewing the various options, a solution was identified to reduce the scope of works and adopt innovative construction techniques to reduce the project cost down from £4.5million to £3.3million.

The scheme was originally to be funded by £3.4million from the grant and £1.1million from ERDF, so it can now be delivered using just the funding from the EA.

Councillors agreed to allocate another £85,000 for pre-construction work now the scheme has changed, on top of the previous £175.000, to ensure the planning is completed by the end of March. This £260,000 will be recoverable from the EA in April.