Pier protection scheme set to start

Major work to protect the main pier at Seahouses is set to start in April.

On Tuesday, the county council’s cabinet members heard that a funding bid to the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) for the project had been unsuccessful. However, a grant from the Environment Agency (EA) has been allocated from April.

On reviewing the various options, a solution was identified to reduce the scope of works and adopt innovative construction techniques to reduce the project cost down from £4.5million to £3.3million.

The scheme was originally to be funded by £3.4million from the grant and £1.1million from ERDF, so it can now be delivered using just the funding from the EA.

Councillors agreed to allocate another £85,000 for pre-construction work now the scheme has changed, on top of the previous £175.000, to ensure the planning is completed by the end of March. This £260,000 will be recoverable from the EA in April.