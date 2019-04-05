Photo competition winners put the focus on Northumberland

The winners of a photo competition celebrating all that’s great about Northumberland – from historic landmarks to unspoilt beaches – have been announced.

The competition, launched by the Discover our Land campaign, attracted more than 600 entries and the winners were announced today as part of English Tourism Week.

John Haswell was runner-up with his shot of Cawfields.

In first place was Berwick-born Alan Forrest, of Coventry, with his moody winter scene of Bamburgh Castle. The runner-up was John Haswell, of Stakeford, with his shot of Cawfields. The 16 & Under winner was Thomas Nichol, 16, of Cramlington, with his photo of Roughting Linn waterfall.

They were chosen by a panel of expert judges including professional photographer Neil Denham, Iain Robson, from the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Partnership, and Duncan Wise, from Northumberland National Park.

Alan has won a two-night stay for two people at The Amble Inn, courtesy of The Inn Collection. John will receive a Produced in Northumberland hamper full of delicious treats and Thomas will get an Amazon Fire 7 Tablet.

Neil said: “The standard of entries was phenomenal and it was great to see the range of photos with everything from professional photographers to youngsters keen to develop their hobby.

“What really captured our imagination was the weather and the changing scenery within Northumberland, which was present in a lot of the entries. The winning photos demonstrate that ever-changing mood and dramatic landscapes that make Northumberland such a much-visit destination.” Alan, who was born and bred in Berwick but now lives in Coventry, said: “I regularly come back to Northumberland to visit family and the county is still very much in my heart. I love taking photos in Northumberland and couldn’t believe it when I found out I had won. I’m really looking forward to coming back to enjoy my prize.”

Many of the photos entered will now be used as part of the Discover our Land campaign which is raising the profile of Northumberland as a great place to live, work, visit and invest. To find out more go to www.discoverourland.co.uk