The following pharmacies in Northumberland are open over the Christmas period.

Christmas Day: Blyth Healthcare, Bowes Street, 6pm-8pm; Boots, Morpeth NHS Centre, 2pm-4pm; Boots, Paikes Street, Alnwick, 3pm-5pm.

Boxing Day: Asda Blyth, 9am-6pm; Asda Ashington, 9am-6pm; Boots, Berwick, 10am-1pm & 2pm-4pm; Boots, Bridge Street, Morpeth, 10am to 4pm; Boots, Bondgate Within, Alnwick, 10am-4pm; Boots Cramlington, 9.30am-4pm; Boots Blyth, 10am-2pm.