Pharmacy opening times for January 1

The following pharmacies in Northumberland will be open on New Year’s Day (Monday):

Asda, Cowpen Road, Blyth, 10am to 6pm, 01670 542710; Asda, Lintonville Terrace, Ashington, 10am to 6pm, 01670 528610; Boots, Fore Street, Hexham, 4pm to 6pm, 01434 602024; Boots, Maddison Street, Blyth, 10am to 2pm, 01670 546092.

NHS England is urging people to carefully consider their health needs and advising anyone with a non-emergency health issue to see a pharmacist or make an appointment to see a GP over the New Year period. For parents and carers, the free NHS child health app is an excellent source of information and advice. It can be downloaded from Google Play or Apple’s App Store.

Information about walk-in centres, urgent care centres or minor injuries units is available by calling 111 or on www.nhs.uk