PETROL: Still a lack of competition

Once again, I feel that the good people of Alnwick are being taken for granted by our two petrol filling stations.

When we finally managed to get a second filling station we thought we would be offered some competition.

This seemed to be the case for some time, but now both outlets are charging the same price.

Not only are they charging the same price, they are more expensive than outlying areas, such as Powburn, Seahouses and Wooler, not to mention the likes of Morpeth, Berwick and Ashington.

I am all for using local services, but when those services, in my opinion, are not giving value for money, I will go elsewhere.

Tony Bowie,

Alnwick