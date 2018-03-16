Petition handed in for Alnwick Bus Station

Alnwick Labour Party this week submitted a petition to Northumberland County Council, calling for action at Alnwick Bus Station.

Launched in November and signed by nearly 700 people, it calls on the authority to work with interested parties to provide investment to redevelop the site.

Mr Matthewson said: “We have been campaigning around the issues at the bus station for the past two years, trying to put pressure on those responsible to come together and work out a proper solution to the many concerns of residents, which we have heard on the doorstep, but also at our weekly street surgeries in the town centre.”

Alnwick Labour has been arranging litter-picks, alongside other groups, in the town centre and has planned a few extra sessions to cover the extra litter around the bus station and the alleyway beside the nearby Morrisons store.

In January, we reported that improvements are planned for the terminus.