The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at Newton-by-the-Sea.
Howick Coastguard Rescue Team and North East Ambulance Service attended shortly before 2pm.
A social media post by Howick Coastguard stated: “The team were quickly on scene and gave immediate casualty care.
"A crew from North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust arrived shortly after and the leg was put into a vacuum splint.
"The casualty was then stretchered off the beach by Coastguard rescue officers to the waiting ambulance.”
Seahouses Coastguard Rescue Team were also called to assist.