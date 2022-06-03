Person stretchered off Low Newton beach in Northumberland after suffering leg injury

A person was stretched off a Northumberland beach after suffering a leg injury.

By Ian Smith
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 1:07 pm

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at Newton-by-the-Sea.

Howick Coastguard Rescue Team and North East Ambulance Service attended shortly before 2pm.

A social media post by Howick Coastguard stated: “The team were quickly on scene and gave immediate casualty care.

"A crew from North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust arrived shortly after and the leg was put into a vacuum splint.

"The casualty was then stretchered off the beach by Coastguard rescue officers to the waiting ambulance.”

Seahouses Coastguard Rescue Team were also called to assist.

