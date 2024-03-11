Persimmon celebrates female careers with construction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sales Director Debbie Zaben and the team at Persimmon North East have got together in their boardroom this afternoon to champion women working in housebuilding.

With only 15% of the workforce in construction being female, the housebuilder is highlighting the progress made within the industry in recent years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debbie Zaben, Sales Director at Persimmon North East, said:“It was great to bring female colleagues from across the business together to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Women from Persimmon North East

“Having been involved in the industry for several years now as Sales Director, it is inspiring to see the next generation of women support each other during their journey in construction and I hope to continue seeing new faces enter the industry over the coming years.”

One such woman is Site Carpentry Apprentice, Skyle Gallon, who has been with Persimmon for over a year now and is learning and perfecting her trade on sites across the North East.

Skye said:“I enjoyed connecting with my colleagues to share stories and advice as we talked about some of the successes and challenges we have encountered in our professional lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad