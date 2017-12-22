Permission for new football facilities

Alnwick Town FC Juniors’ ambitious bid to build £1million state-of-the-art facilities received a boost last week when planning permission was granted.

The club’s scheme to develop a full-size floodlit pitch with synthetic surface, as well as a clubhouse and changing area, at its base at Greensfield, was approved by Northumberland County Council.

On Facebook, chairman Peter Hateley said: “With (this) excellent news, we now only have one more hurdle to jump in January, when our funding request to the Football Foundation will hopefully be approved. It very much looks as if 2018 could be a very special year for the club.”