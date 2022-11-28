Yule Meet again at Morpeth venue
After an enforced Covid absence, the Northumbrian Language Society has announced the return of its Yule Meet for 2022.
Celebrating the dialects and accents from Tees to Tweed and places beyond, it will take place on Saturday, December 10 in the Morpeth Chantry Bagpipe Museum from 2pm.
Chairman John Davidson said: “It is refreshing to be able to host our Yuletide get together once more.
“As always, the public is invited to come along and join in. Everyone is welcome to participate or just to come along and try and beat our panel of expert hoafy tellers in deciding which definition of a Northumbrian word is true.”
Most Popular
Entry is free of charge, but attendees are invited to bring along some festive food items – more details can be found at www.northumbrianlanguagesociety.co.uk