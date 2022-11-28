Celebrating the dialects and accents from Tees to Tweed and places beyond, it will take place on Saturday, December 10 in the Morpeth Chantry Bagpipe Museum from 2pm.

Chairman John Davidson said: “It is refreshing to be able to host our Yuletide get together once more.

“As always, the public is invited to come along and join in. Everyone is welcome to participate or just to come along and try and beat our panel of expert hoafy tellers in deciding which definition of a Northumbrian word is true.”

