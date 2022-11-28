News you can trust since 1854
Yule Meet again at Morpeth venue

After an enforced Covid absence, the Northumbrian Language Society has announced the return of its Yule Meet for 2022.

By Andrew Coulson
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 4:14pm

Celebrating the dialects and accents from Tees to Tweed and places beyond, it will take place on Saturday, December 10 in the Morpeth Chantry Bagpipe Museum from 2pm.

Chairman John Davidson said: “It is refreshing to be able to host our Yuletide get together once more.

“As always, the public is invited to come along and join in. Everyone is welcome to participate or just to come along and try and beat our panel of expert hoafy tellers in deciding which definition of a Northumbrian word is true.”

The Yule Meet will be held in the Morpeth Chantry Bagpipe Museum.

Entry is free of charge, but attendees are invited to bring along some festive food items – more details can be found at www.northumbrianlanguagesociety.co.uk

