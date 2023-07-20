News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Youth lounge in Ashington run by YMCA Northumberland gets new sofas and catering facilities

New sofas and catering facilities have been installed at YMCA Northumberland’s youth lounge in Ashington.
By Craig Buchan
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read

The charity received a £2,155 grant from developer The Banks Group’s community fund to upgrade the premises on North View.

400 young people make use of the space each year, and it was set up as a warm hub last winter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rob Cox, CEO of YMCA Northumberland, said: "The youth lounge is at the centre of many of the services we provide and it has been really popular with local young people since we opened it last year.

Rob Cox, CEO of YMCA Northumberland, with Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at the Banks Group. (Photo by The Banks Group)Rob Cox, CEO of YMCA Northumberland, with Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at the Banks Group. (Photo by The Banks Group)
Rob Cox, CEO of YMCA Northumberland, with Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at the Banks Group. (Photo by The Banks Group)
Most Popular

“The warm hub was also well used over the winter, with visitors telling us that it helped to bring a bit of brightness to their day during difficult times.

“As well as keeping people warm, it also had a really positive impact in terms of tackling social isolation among our local older population.

“We try to offer the best facilities we can to help encourage people to visit and spend time there, and we knew that improving the quality and quantity of the seating would be an important part of this process.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Banks’ contribution has enabled us to do this much sooner than we would otherwise have been able to and we are grateful for their support for our work.”

Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at The Banks Group, added: “YMCA Northumberland is a real beacon in the local community and provides so many different services that make a positive difference to the lives of local families.

“The youth lounge is a brilliant community resource and we hope the new sofas will help to encourage more people to spend more time there.”

Related topics:Ashington