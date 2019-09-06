Here is one veteran plodder's mile-by-mile guide to what competitors should expect on September 8 along the half-marathon course.
1. Mile One
Allow yourself plenty of time to make the 10.40am start - otherwise you might find yourself forced to start in a supposedly slower coloured zone.
2. Mile Two
Don't get sucked into joining in all the "Oggy, Oggy, Oggy" chants underneath the echoey flyovers during mile two. Don't get fooled either by this 1981 picture of runners crossing the Tyne Bridge - it will be far busier in 2019.
3. Mile Three
Your first opportunity to take advantage of a water stop as you approach Gateshead Station.
4. Mile Four
Warning: The first major incline kicks in as you trek uphill from Gateshead Stadium towards Heworth Roundabout.
