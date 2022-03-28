'Your donations saved my life' - injured Morpeth teacher speaks about her ordeal

Jill Dodds in her hospital bed.

Jill Dodds suffered major spinal injuries in December when a 20ft high balcony she had been standing on suddenly gave way.

After enough money was raised via an online fundraiser – more than £39,000 has now been donated – a repatriation team from AALS Medical Services travelled to Koh Samui to bring her back to England in January.

The 47-year-old was taken to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, which has one of the country's biggest spinal cord injury units.

Jill Dodds in a wheelchair at the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough.

She has now spoken with the Gazette about the horrific accident, what it was like being in hospital in Thailand, her difficult journey to the UK and her progress as she aims to return home in the near future.

Jill said that doctors at James Cook immediately put her on antibiotics after finding a major sore on her back, and told her there was a strong risk she could have died of septicemia if she had remained in the Far East.

The teacher added: “It was a bed wound from the hospital I was in, and it was shocking to hear what the doctors in the UK said about the infection.

“My family and friends were amazing in setting up the online fundraising page and raising awareness, and I’m overwhelmed with the support from the people of Morpeth and elsewhere.

“I couldn’t believe that so many people who didn’t know me had made a donation. Words can’t describe how grateful I am – without their support I wouldn’t have survived.”

Fundraising events have also taken place to help Jill’s recovery, and the family are now just a few hundred pounds off their £40,000 target to cover all the Thailand-related bills, including flights.

She fell on to a grassed bank with a friend when the balcony collapsed, and she can remember her friend moaning, but then nothing else until the ambulance arrived.

She had an operation to place metal rods in her spine and was then moved to a government hospital. She then needed another operation after getting the sore on her back.

Jill said: “At the hospital ward where I spent most of my time, the nurses did the best they could but we did need to hire a girl to stay with me 24/7 to wash and feed me, and brush my teeth.

“I did get a visit every day from friends after my isolation for Covid reasons, and they were a big help.”

As for the journey to the UK, she said: “It was difficult because although I was in business class, my back went into really bad spasms when the plane hit turbulence. The team from AALS Medical Services were great and helped as much as they could.”

Jill has made enough progress to be able to move around in a wheelchair, but has been asking to do more exercises in her bed to help build up her strength.

“My aim is to be home by May 1 and being surrounded by family, friends and my dogs is a big motivation,” she said.