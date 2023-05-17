Youngsters invited to take to the stage in Wind in the Willows at Alnwick Garden
The team behind Wind in the Willows is looking for local children to take to the stage.
The new adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s much loved classic about four friends and their river bank adventures is set to be performed at Alnwick Garden’s new outdoor theatre this summer.
This Saturday (May 20) at 1pm, children between eight and 12 are invited to a free workshop at Alnwick Playhouse to get involved.
The team is looking for children who are enthusiastic about the outdoors and are available to take to the stage for eight performances, between July 28 to August 25.
Damian Cruden, director, said: “It is great to be working alongside the Queen’s Hall and The Alnwick Garden to create this fantastic new version of The Wind in the Willows.
"Drawing on the creativity of the region, a young people's company of hedgehogs, weasels and stoats will help us to create a memorable trip to the theatre for the whole family.”