News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
KSI Instagram post promoting JD Sports banned
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters
Government extends £2 bus fare cap

Youngsters invited to take to the stage in Wind in the Willows at Alnwick Garden

The team behind Wind in the Willows is looking for local children to take to the stage.

By Charlie Watson
Published 17th May 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read

The new adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s much loved classic about four friends and their river bank adventures is set to be performed at Alnwick Garden’s new outdoor theatre this summer.

This Saturday (May 20) at 1pm, children between eight and 12 are invited to a free workshop at Alnwick Playhouse to get involved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team is looking for children who are enthusiastic about the outdoors and are available to take to the stage for eight performances, between July 28 to August 25.

Youngsters have a chance to perform at Alnwick Garden's outdoor theatre.Youngsters have a chance to perform at Alnwick Garden's outdoor theatre.
Youngsters have a chance to perform at Alnwick Garden's outdoor theatre.
Most Popular

Damian Cruden, director, said: “It is great to be working alongside the Queen’s Hall and The Alnwick Garden to create this fantastic new version of The Wind in the Willows.

"Drawing on the creativity of the region, a young people's company of hedgehogs, weasels and stoats will help us to create a memorable trip to the theatre for the whole family.”

Related topics:YoungstersKenneth Grahame