News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Young people from across Berwick will perform Disney Frozen Jr at The Maltings

The Maltings Youth Theatre are bouncing back on to the main stage at the venue in Berwick this week with their production of Disney Frozen Jr.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST

Performed by a cast of 57 local young people, it brings all of the beloved characters to life and is loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humour.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, it turns the spotlight on the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hour-long show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

Performed by a cast of young people from Berwick, Disney Frozen Jr brings all of the beloved characters to life. Picture by Charlotte Payn.Performed by a cast of young people from Berwick, Disney Frozen Jr brings all of the beloved characters to life. Picture by Charlotte Payn.
Performed by a cast of young people from Berwick, Disney Frozen Jr brings all of the beloved characters to life. Picture by Charlotte Payn.
Most Popular

You can see the Maltings Youth Theatre production of Disney Frozen Jr. at The Maltings on Friday, June 23 at 7pm, Saturday, June 24 at 2pm and 7pm and on Sunday, June 25 at 2pm.

For more information and to book tickets, call The Maltings Box Office on 01289 330999 or go to www.maltingsberwick.co.uk/whats-on/maltings-youth-theatre-production-of-disney-frozen-jr

Related topics:Berwick