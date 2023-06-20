Performed by a cast of 57 local young people, it brings all of the beloved characters to life and is loaded with magic, adventure and plenty of humour.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, it turns the spotlight on the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa.

The hour-long show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

Performed by a cast of young people from Berwick, Disney Frozen Jr brings all of the beloved characters to life. Picture by Charlotte Payn.

You can see the Maltings Youth Theatre production of Disney Frozen Jr. at The Maltings on Friday, June 23 at 7pm, Saturday, June 24 at 2pm and 7pm and on Sunday, June 25 at 2pm.