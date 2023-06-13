BorderBitez was launched by Hannah Bryant at the end of April at the A1 border crossing lay-by north of Berwick.

Plenty of motorists, particularly lorry drivers, have stopped to get something from the café-style menu. It includes burgers, lighter bites, all day breakfast rolls, drinks, sandwiches and toasties.

Hannah, who lives in Eyemouth, recently started the BorderBitez Facebook page and said she has been overwhelmed with the support and getting hundreds of followers in just a few days – as well as the response to her first giveaway promotion.

She added: “I’ve struggled with my mental health over the last few years so when the opportunity came up to purchase the food truck, we agreed as a family it would be helpful for me to have the freedom of running my own business.

“I’ve worked in hospitality between kitchens and front of house and my dad (Stephen Bryant) is pleased I’m following in his footsteps. He has his own joinery business and he did up the food truck.

“It is stressful at times, but I’m finding my feet more and more and there are plenty of positives so far as things are going really well. I’m pleased with the number of customers we are getting.

