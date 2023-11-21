One of the empty retail units in Berwick town centre has now been filled as a new store has opened.

Yorkshire Trading Company – which operates as Yorkshire Trading Co. – took on the unit in Marygate vacated by Home Bargains when it moved to the Loaning Meadows Retail Park on the outskirts of town.

A spokesman for the company said the store opened on late Monday morning “after a mad final push on Sunday evening and earlier on Monday morning to get open”.

He added: “Early indications are that the good folk of Berwick are keen to see the new store.

Yorkshire Trading Co. opened its new store in Berwick on Monday (November 20).

“We are still recruiting to fill the spaces in the team for anyone that is interested. Applications are best made through either the ‘indeed’ jobs website or via email to [email protected]”

Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman Stephen Scott said: “This is great news for Berwick and is a turning point for town centre retailing following the negative impact that the opening of the Loaning Meadows retail park has had.

“Yorkshire Trading Co.’s investment and commitment to Berwick, together with that made recently by a number of independent businesses, suggests that the ‘ghost town’ stories published by some of the national press were premature and deliberately negative. There is reason to be confident that town centre retailing is not dead and is evolving.”

Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “What wonderful news that the Yorkshire Trading Co. has opened up in good time for Christmas on the high street and that they chose Berwick for their new store to trade.