News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Yoga with goats proves popular in Northumberland

West Barn Pygmy Goats, near Whalton, have teamed up with a yoga instructor to deliver two trial sessions of outdoor yoga among the goats.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 10th Aug 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read

Ten people, plus around five goats, took part in the session with yoga instructor Julie Scott, who promotes positive mental health and well being through yoga, art and nature with her business Julie Scott Mindful Yoga.

West Barn Pygmy Goats breed and sell their pygmy goats and hold goat experiences for the public to go and enjoy their friendly personalities and mischief.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Owner Samantha Robson explained that the idea for goat yoga started as a joke between friends and colleagues but soon became a reality when a friend of Julie’s came for one of the experiences and soon got them in touch.

Despite being fully booked, the next session, on August 13, is proving popular, with people still asking to attend.

Samantha said: “It was an overall positive response, loads of people said they would love to do it again.”