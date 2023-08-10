Ten people, plus around five goats, took part in the session with yoga instructor Julie Scott, who promotes positive mental health and well being through yoga, art and nature with her business Julie Scott Mindful Yoga.

West Barn Pygmy Goats breed and sell their pygmy goats and hold goat experiences for the public to go and enjoy their friendly personalities and mischief.

Owner Samantha Robson explained that the idea for goat yoga started as a joke between friends and colleagues but soon became a reality when a friend of Julie’s came for one of the experiences and soon got them in touch.

Despite being fully booked, the next session, on August 13, is proving popular, with people still asking to attend.