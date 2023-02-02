The YMCA’s Northumberland branch will host an event as part of the Sleep Easy campaign on Friday, March 10.

The event involves people sleeping outdoors at Ashington AFC’s Woodhorn Lane football ground from 7pm until 7am the next day.

Chief executive of YMCA Northumberland, Rob Cox, said: “Events like Sleep Easy are essential, especially during a time of uncertainty and impossible personal challenges.

A community event will be held next month at Ashington AFC's ground, but you can also participate from home.

“The cost of living crisis has hit everyone differently, but our local community is incredible. They adapt and unite to help those most in need.

“We are calling on our community to continue this support for young homeless people struggling right now to show them that together we care, that we are there for them, and to highlight the overwhelming difference this can make to people’s lives.”

Those unable to make it to the event can still participate by organising a satellite event in groups or workplaces, or by camping-out in unconventional spots at home or in the garden.

Rob said: “One of the stark things that people always reflect on when they do this is that they lay there struggling to sleep and think about how the next morning they are going to get up, get in their cars, drive home, get in the shower, get back in bed, and sleep off the tiredness.

“Whereas if you were somebody that was homeless, that is not possible. Your day starts again, being up and wandering around with no home to feel comfortable and safe in.”

Participants in the event can raise sponsorship money to donate to the YMCA, which is hoping to raise the £10,000 needed to hire a part time youth worker from this year’s event.

The YMCA works to prevent youth homelessness and provides an open access space for young people with a variety of support on hand.