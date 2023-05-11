News you can trust since 1854
Year 6 pupil from Bedlington West End Primary School names council food waste collection vehicle

Bedlington West End Primary School says it is “extremely proud” after one of its pupils won a competition to name a new food waste collection vehicle.

By Craig Buchan
Published 11th May 2023, 11:55 BST- 2 min read

Kate, a Year 6 pupil at the school, provided the winning suggestion that the Northumberland County Council vehicle be named ‘The Devourer’.

She said: “The truck looks great and I am proud to be part of helping the environment.” Her suggested name now adorns the side of the truck.

Joanna Ward, the school’s headteacher, said: “We are extremely proud of Kate for winning the competition to name the food waste truck.

From the left, council senior waste management officer Wendy Fail, councillor John Riddle, school cook Debbie Dolby, Year 6 pupil Kate, and headteacher Joanna Ward.From the left, council senior waste management officer Wendy Fail, councillor John Riddle, school cook Debbie Dolby, Year 6 pupil Kate, and headteacher Joanna Ward.
“Separating food waste for collection enables us to do more for the environment and secure a better future for our children.”

Councillor John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, added: “It is a great choice of name and pretty much sums up what the vehicle does: it swallows all the food waste so it can be taken away to be processed.”

The council acquired the vehicle for a trial scheme to collect and recycle food waste weekly from around 4,500 Morpeth, Pegswood, and Bedlington area housholds, including around Bedlington West End Primary School.

Ms Ward said: “Like many schools we have recycled paper products for years, so when we were asked to be part of the pilot scheme to recycle food waste and help the environment, we jumped at the chance.

“We already do everything we can to reduce the amount of food waste we have going to landfill sites, including collecting and using food items from local shops and encouraging parents to take left over items home.”

The areas were chosen for the pilot scheme due to their variety of property types and proximity to the Morpeth collections operation base.

Waste, once collected, is recycled at an anaerobic digestion plant and used as a renewable energy source and natural fertiliser.

Cllr Riddle said: “We are very pleased with how the trial is going and want to thank all those people who are taking part and have put their food waste out.

“The trial will help us assess the financial, environmental, and operational impacts of providing a recycling collection service for food waste to see if we can extend it across the rest of the county, as well as get feedback from residents and refine the service.”

