Kate, a Year 6 pupil at the school, provided the winning suggestion that the Northumberland County Council vehicle be named ‘The Devourer’.

She said: “The truck looks great and I am proud to be part of helping the environment.” Her suggested name now adorns the side of the truck.

Joanna Ward, the school’s headteacher, said: “We are extremely proud of Kate for winning the competition to name the food waste truck.

From the left, council senior waste management officer Wendy Fail, councillor John Riddle, school cook Debbie Dolby, Year 6 pupil Kate, and headteacher Joanna Ward.

“Separating food waste for collection enables us to do more for the environment and secure a better future for our children.”

Councillor John Riddle, cabinet member for local services, added: “It is a great choice of name and pretty much sums up what the vehicle does: it swallows all the food waste so it can be taken away to be processed.”

The council acquired the vehicle for a trial scheme to collect and recycle food waste weekly from around 4,500 Morpeth, Pegswood, and Bedlington area housholds, including around Bedlington West End Primary School.

Ms Ward said: “Like many schools we have recycled paper products for years, so when we were asked to be part of the pilot scheme to recycle food waste and help the environment, we jumped at the chance.

“We already do everything we can to reduce the amount of food waste we have going to landfill sites, including collecting and using food items from local shops and encouraging parents to take left over items home.”

The areas were chosen for the pilot scheme due to their variety of property types and proximity to the Morpeth collections operation base.

Waste, once collected, is recycled at an anaerobic digestion plant and used as a renewable energy source and natural fertiliser.

Cllr Riddle said: “We are very pleased with how the trial is going and want to thank all those people who are taking part and have put their food waste out.