Wreaths to be laid in Berwick for Falklands casualty

On Sunday, June 12 at 11am, North East Legion Riders in a co-ordinated task will attend the memorials or graves of 12 North East casualties of the conflict to pay their respects and lay a wreath at each location.

James Carnegie, recently appointed chairman for the North Northumberland Royal British Legion, said: “On behalf of the branch, I will attend and lay a wreath at the Tweedmouth War Memorial in remembrance of our fallen comrade, Paul Henry (George Medal) Second Engineering Officer RFA Sir Galahad who fell on June, 8 1982.

“Paul Henry is from Berwick and is named on the memorial.

Tweedmouth War Memorial, picture by Canon Alan Hughes, and the remains of an Argentine trench from the war for the possession of the Falkland Islands in 1982 between Argentina and the United Kingdom, picture from Getty Images.