Wreaths to be laid in Berwick for Falklands casualty

On Sunday, June 12 at 11am, North East Legion Riders in a co-ordinated task will attend the memorials or graves of 12 North East casualties of the conflict to pay their respects and lay a wreath at each location.
James Carnegie, recently appointed chairman for the North Northumberland Royal British Legion, said: “On behalf of the branch, I will attend and lay a wreath at the Tweedmouth War Memorial in remembrance of our fallen comrade, Paul Henry (George Medal) Second Engineering Officer RFA Sir Galahad who fell on June, 8 1982.
“Paul Henry is from Berwick and is named on the memorial.
“Branch members and the local public are welcome to join me in paying tribute. Ex-service personnel are encouraged to wear medals and a two-minute silence will be observed.”