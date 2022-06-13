Wreaths laid in Berwick for Falklands casualty

The service in honour of Paul Anderson Henry. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

Taking place during the 40th anniversary of the conflict, local Falklands veterans, the Mayor, county and town councillors of Berwick-upon-Tweed and Royal British Legion members gathered at Tweedmouth War Memorial to honour Paul Anderson Henry (George Medal).

He was born and raised in Berwick and was a member of Berwick Amateur Rowing Club.

On June 8, 1982, Paul was serving as Second Engineer Officer on The Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Sir Galahad, then at anchor in Port Pleasant, preparing to disembark soldiers of the Welsh Guards.

Shortly after 5pm, three Argentinian Skyhawk jets attacked Sir Galahad and caused devastating loss of life.

One of the bombs went through an open hatch and exploded, causing a massive fireball that swept through the tank deck where the Welsh Guards were waiting to disembark – with devastating consequences.

Another bomb burst in the engine room, killing Third Engineer Officer Andrew Morris.

This bomb produced thick clouds of choking smoke, trapping Third Engineer Officer Christopher Hailwood and Junior Engineer Officer Neil Bagnall. Junior Engineer Officer Bagnall attempted to escape from the engine room, but was driven back by the smoke.

Paul gave the only set of breathing apparatus to Junior Engineer Bagnall and ordered him to try again, thereby saving his life.

On October 1982, Paul’s family were presented with a posthumous George Medal in recognition of his bravery.