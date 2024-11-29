A pop-up warm space designed to help tackle loneliness in the elderly is launching at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth.

Wrap and Chat in the Martino Lounge will give people the chance to enjoy a hot drink while they write Christmas cards, wrap presents and enjoy some festive activities.

The initiative will take place on December 3, December 10 and December 17 from 2pm to 4pm.

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “This is something we’ve wanted to offer for a long time at the Arcade.

Card Factory Morpeth has provided the wrapping paper for the initiative.

“After hearing the news about the cuts to the Winter Fuel Payment, it was important to us that we could provide an opportunity for older people to meet, chat and take part in fun activities while being in a safe and warm environment.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Martino Lounge for providing space and Card Factory Morpeth for providing the wrapping paper for our visitors to use.

“We really hope this can become a regular fixture on our Christmas calendar and we hope that people will meet old friends and establish new friendships.”

Visitors can stay on and enjoy food. Martino Lounge has a Tapas Tuesday offer that provides diners with three tapas dishes and a glass of wine for £13.25.

Anyone interested in attending the Wrap and Chat sessions is asked to register their interest by calling Martino Lounge on 01670 293170 or by simply popping into the venue.

Sanderson Arcade is also happy to offer shopping assistance to anyone struggling to browse the shops this year. The centre’s Beadles are always on hand to help and assist wherever possible.