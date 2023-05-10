News you can trust since 1854
World War Two veteran from Seahouses celebrates 101st birthday

North Sunderland man Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Hutchinson has celebrated his 101st birthday.

By Ian Smith
Published 10th May 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:40 BST

St Paul’s Church and congregation gave him a wonderful cake made and beautifully decorated by Trotters of Seahouses.

Four of his children joined in the celebrations, three travelling from southern England for the occasion on May 5.

After spending a year setting up and commanding a platoon of the Home Guard in Whittingham, Alnham and Glanton at the age of 18, he then joined the army for wartime service.

Lt Col Christopher Hutchinson and family.Lt Col Christopher Hutchinson and family.
He was commissioned into the Royal Tank Regiment and served in North Africa and Italy.

After the war he served with the Royal Army Pay Corps and eventually retired in 1979 after 38 years service around the world, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Belgium and Italy.

Both Army Regiments remembered his birthday and sent him cards which took pride of place on the drawing room mantelpiece.

There were lots of stories at tea-time of his various military escapades which were hugely amusing and interesting.

