World War II hero receives memorial board at a Northumberland pub to be remembered

By Lauren Coulson
Published 5th Sep 2024, 16:06 BST

The tale of an everyday hero who left his rural life behind to defend his country in World War Two is to live on thanks to Northumberland Archives.

A board celebrating the life and bravery of Ralph Douglas has been installed in the General Havelock Pub in East Sleekburn, which played a pivotal role as a community hub during the war.

Ralph was born in 1924 at Vale Farm, East Sleekburn, and worked on the family farm from a young age. At 16, he volunteered for the Local Defence Volunteers (Home Guard) carrying messages by motorbike.

After his cousin was killed in the war, he joined the RAF as a wireless operator and air gunner but later returned to the farm to help with food production – another essential service. He continued farming until his retirement and died in 2012.

Councillors Jeff Watson and Alex Wallace with the display.placeholder image
Councillors Jeff Watson and Alex Wallace with the display.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for culture, heritage and libraries, said: “Ralph embodied the resilience and patriotism that characterised so many servicemen and women.

“He enlisted driven by a sense of duty to protect his country and uphold the values of freedom and democracy. It is only right that his legacy be preserved.

“As the years pass, it is crucial to remember and honour these stories, ensuring that future generations understand the impact of World War II on local communities and the importance of standing together in times of crisis.

“The story of Ralph Douglas and the General Havelock Pub is a testament to the strength of Northumberland's spirit, and now, thanks to this memorial board, created by Northumberland County Council’s Archives, Ralph’s service can long remain a talking point for pubgoers.”

Cllr Alex Wallace, Sleekburn ward, said: “One of the significant contributions of the General Havelock Pub was its involvement in the ‘War Savings’ campaigns.

“I saw the board in an exhibition at County Hall and asked for it to be offered to the pub landlord Ed Richardson. He was delighted to have in in memory of a local hero and now it takes pride of place.”

The pub was named after the British General Sir Henry Havelock, known for his role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Its campaigns encouraged people to buy war bonds and stamps, helping fund military operations. It has since hosted fundraising events to support victims of war.

