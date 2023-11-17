World-changing scientist and Davy Lamp inventor's work on show at County Hall in Morpeth
Probably best know for his invention of ‘the Davy Lamp,’ a safety lamp used by coal miners, Sir Humphry Davy also discovered several chemical elements – including sodium, calcium magnesium and boron.
Coun Jeff Watson, cabinet member for culture, heritage and libraries, said: “As a miner’s son myself, I knew of the Davy Lamp and what it meant to British miners and their safety, but I was unaware of the other truly ground-breaking work Davy was responsible for.”
The exhibition of notebooks belonging to Davy (1778-1829) will be on display at County Hall in Morpeth until January 12, 2024.
Northumberland Libraries will host a Poetry Reading Workshop at Morpeth Library with Prof Sharon Ruston on Thursday, January 11 from 2pm to 4pm when some of Davy’s poetry will be read and discussed.
Call 01670 620391 or nlandlibs.eventbrite.co.uk to book.