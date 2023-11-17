A scientist and chemist whose inventions revolutionised life for generations to come is being celebrated in an exhibition of items stored by Northumberland County Council’s Archive.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Probably best know for his invention of ‘the Davy Lamp,’ a safety lamp used by coal miners, Sir Humphry Davy also discovered several chemical elements – including sodium, calcium magnesium and boron.

Coun Jeff Watson, cabinet member for culture, heritage and libraries, said: “As a miner’s son myself, I knew of the Davy Lamp and what it meant to British miners and their safety, but I was unaware of the other truly ground-breaking work Davy was responsible for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition of notebooks belonging to Davy (1778-1829) will be on display at County Hall in Morpeth until January 12, 2024.

Coun Jeff Watson at the exhibition in County Hall.

Northumberland Libraries will host a Poetry Reading Workshop at Morpeth Library with Prof Sharon Ruston on Thursday, January 11 from 2pm to 4pm when some of Davy’s poetry will be read and discussed.