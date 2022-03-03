World Book Day in Northumberland.

World Book Day in Northumberland: 20 creative costumes as your children dress up as their favourite characters

Families across Northumberland, the North East and beyond are celebrating their love of reading.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 3:01 pm

World Book Day – on Thursday, March 3 – aims to give every child and young person a book of their own, starting a lifelong love of reading for pleasure, telling stories and sharing books.

And as the annual celebration arrives for another year, children across the county have pulled out all the stops with some fantastic fancy dress to embody their favourite characters.

From childhood classics to new favourites, here are some of the outstanding outfit photographs sent into the Gazette from proud families.

Thank you to everyone who has shared a photograph so far. Don’t worry if you can’t see your picture here – we have been sent so many we can’t feature them all at once, but we will be running more in due course. For more information about how to share your picture with us, click here.

1. Sad face

BillyBob Frater as Greg Heffley from Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Photo: Andrea Frater

2. Little helper

Oakley, age 5, as a reindeer.

Photo: Candice Bell

3. Great outdoors

Hallie, age 9, as Maria from Maria's Island.

Photo: Leigh MacManus

4. I'm hungry!

Devon, age 1, as the Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Photo: Loryn Bell

