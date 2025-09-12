World Beer Awards win for Twice Brewed Brewing Co in Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 12th Sep 2025, 13:55 BST
Twice Brewed Brewing Co in Northumberland has been awarded two gold medals at one of the most prestigious beer awards in the world.

As well as being awarded a gold medal, The World Beer Awards recognised Nectaronicon – a Hazy New England IPA (NEIPA) – as the best in its category in the whole of the UK.

Twice Brewed Brewing Co brews the beer at is brewery in the shadow of Hadrian’s Wall. It uses Nectaron hops that gives it flavours of tropical fruit, tangerine and pineapple. The beer has low bitterness, a creamy mouthfeel from oats and a crisp, juicy taste.

As well as Nectaronicon winning Gold and category champion, Steel Rigg picked up a Silver in the Porter category with Flora (Oaked White Grape Dry Ale) picking up a bronze in the Grape Ale category.

Matthew Brown with the awards for Twice Brewed Brewing Co.placeholder image
Matthew Brown with the awards for Twice Brewed Brewing Co.

Twice Brewed’s head brewer, Matthew Brown, said: “We are delighted to have taken part in the World Beer Awards and coming home with four certificates after entering three beers is amazing.

“We are especially proud of our Nectaronicon NEIPA picking up not only a country Gold, but being award the category winner – which means it is up there with the nest NEIPA’s in the world.

“We have really refined this beer over time and it’s great to see that all that effort has paid off.”

The brewery, which is located on Hadrian’s Wall, shares a site with the popular Twice Brewed Inn near Bardon Mill. It is a site that has seen a famous brewing tradition for the last 2,000 years. The brewery offers tastings and has a tap room and shop.

