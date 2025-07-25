Workshops for residents to help create mobile sculpture for new Berwick hospital

Berwick area residents are being invited to help make a very special piece of art for the town’s new hospital.

The mobile sculpture will hang in the atrium of the new Berwick Community Hospital, so it will be one of the first things people see as they enter the building.

The sculpture, which is being created by artists Sum.Place, is now moving into its next phase.

Residents and stakeholders are invited to come along and make a fish that will be added to the sculpture.

Workshops will be held on Wednesday 6 and Thursday 7 August at St Aidan’s Hall, Church Street, Berwick.

Inspired by the town’s fishing industry, a total of 2250 recycled plastic salmon will be suspended from the ceiling and will vary in size from 74-300mm in length.

The variation of fish, flowing in the shape of the River Tweed, will produce a calming feeling, combating the feeling of anxiety people may feel when entering the hospital.

The process of making the fish involves pouring recycled plastic shred into an injection machine, pushing the melted plastic into a mould that forms each fish.

Nic Quinn, creative producer at Sum.Place, said: “We're inviting people to make a fish of their own for the final sculpture - each one will be part of something bigger.

"This will be a wonderful opportunity to get creative and be part of a shared artwork that will bring colour and calm to the new hospital. We hope it offers a small moment of joy for everyone who takes part and for those who’ll see it in place for years to come."

Katie Dawson, healing arts programme manager, said: “Enhancing hospitals with art is something we’re passionate about and when we can involve the local community it’s even better.

"From previous projects we’ve seen the pride people have when either their work is on display or they have contributed to a bigger project. That’s the feeling we want to replicate.”

The project has been organised by Bright’s healing arts programme.

Spaces are limited to six people per session so booking is required. Minimum age 12.

To book for 6 August, visit - www.ticketsource.co.uk/sum-place-ltd/e-erljpy

To book for 7 August, visit - www.ticketsource.co.uk/sum-place-ltd/e-gpqjkr