Workshop by Meta4 Dance company fun for members of Border Links in Berwick
A contemporary dance and movement workshop organised by the Meta4 Dance company recently took place at a Border Links premises in Berwick.
It was open to anyone who wanted to join in and members taking part had a lot of fun.
A spokesperson for Border Links, a community enterprise company, said: “We were delighted to welcome some old and new friends to our venue at the Ramparts.
“We all had a great afternoon making up a dance relating to the weather. It was a fun way to keep our brains thinking and our bodies moving on a cold day.
“Lots of movements were explored, tried out and then added to the final dance.
“Huge thanks to Charlie and Meta4 Dance for their time and expertise in showing us how to enjoy making up our own dance.”
