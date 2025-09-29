Work has got underway on a a new indoor bouldering centre in Morpeth town centre.

The Coliseum: Northumberland Bouldering will be the county’s first ever full-sized bouldering gym and its doors are set to open in late November or early December.

The ambitious project is transforming a 99-year-old building, bringing a long-unused space back to life as a vibrant hub for boulderers and climbers of all ages and abilities – from curious first-timers to experienced ‘crushers’.

The Coliseum in Newmarket has been closed for 15 years. It was a popular cinema for many years and other more recent uses included a nightclub.

A design image for the main bouldering hall.

After months of careful planning and community consultation, the team has partnered with KONG Climbing, the renowned Lake District specialists, to deliver the gym’s stunning new walls.

With engineering now finalised and construction about to begin off-site, installation is scheduled for October and November.

A spokesperson for The Coliseum said: “We’re massively excited to announce this next critical phase.

“Local tradespeople are already hard at work stripping out the old nightclub interior and installing brand-new facilities. To finally see the building taking on its new identity as The Coliseum is hugely rewarding.”

Alongside world-class climbing walls, there will also be a Kids Academy for younger boulderers and The Coliseum will feature its own retail shop packed with Coliseum-branded apparel and merchandise, making it the go-to spot for unique Christmas gifts.

More than 400 people have signed up online to be part of the growing Coliseum community.

Climbers, families and adventure-seekers alike are invited to get involved by registering at www.thecoliseum.co.uk and be the first to experience this exciting new chapter for Northumberland climbing.