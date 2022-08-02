Works start on outdoor seating area for Barluga in Morpeth

A total of 32 seats will be added outside Barluga in the main piazza area of Sanderson Arcade, which the business says is perfect for summer months and in the winter to cosy up next to the outdoor heaters.

New jobs are also being created at the establishment.

Ollie Vaulkhard, owner of Barluga, said: “We try to act on customer feedback as much as we can and we’re really excited that we will be unveiling our outdoor terrace towards the end of the month.

Work has started on a new outdoor seating area for Barluga in Morpeth.

“The area has been designed to a high standard and will provide the perfect spot for family meals, a special date or a weekend cocktail.”

Barluga is currently recruiting for full-time floor and bar staff. To apply, email your CV to [email protected]

Lottie Thompson, Sanderson Arcade centre manager, said: “Barluga has been based at Sanderson Arcade since 2011 and is an extremely popular gastropub within Morpeth town centre.

“The extension of their outdoor seating area will be a great addition and we are excited for the new Barluga Terrace to open later this month.”

Meanwhile, Morpeth Farmers' Market returns this Saturday (August 6) with a range of fresh local produce available in the Market Place between 9am and 3pm.