Works planned at Farne Islands lighthouse

Inner Farne lighthouse.

Trinity House has submitted a planning application seeking listed building consent for the works on the Inner Farne lighthouse.

Its proposals include alterations to the light pedestal to a more efficient and reliable LED source, the removal and replacement of existing antenna and the addition of an electrical point next to the main door.

A planning report states: ‘The minor works proposed do not materially affect the historic character of the lighthouse. They are essential works that facilitate the continued use for the lighthouse for its original function over the next 20 years.

‘Lighthouses like this have continually adapted to changing requirements and technology and these proposals represent just the latest step of this.’

The Grade II listed structure was built in 1809 and is now owned by the National Trust.

In 1910 it was one of the first Trinity House lighthouses to be automated.

