The larger plot of the wood in Stobswood that many local people use for walks and recreational activities, which dates back to before the 1700s, has become available to purchase from a now private owner.

While acknowledging the need for responsible forest management, a group of residents hope to take over the site to avoid any potential further extensive tree removal works.

Gareth Tate set-up a Crowdfunding website – www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Stobswood-Ancient-Woodland – last month,. He has revealed this week that a constitution is now in place for the working group and there is a “strong committee” of around 10 volunteers.

He added: “We now have a chairperson, treasurer and secretary in place.

“We are looking into opening a community bank account in order that the monies raised can be placed there and this will require a minimum of two signatures.

“Our online page has raised £1,880 so far, with some pledges from local people and councillors who are supporting us.

“Obviously, fundraising is our goal at present to ensure that we can purchase the woodland and secure it for the community.

“Whilst we understand from Northumberland County Council that the land is designated as an ancient woodland and would not be built upon, as the footpaths are not actually designated ‘public rights of way’, the community is concerned that access may be restricted by any new private owner.