Work underway on major refurbishment at Ashington care home

Ashington Grange care home is due to benefit from a £250,000 refurbishment and upgrade thanks to a major investment programme launched by owners HC-One.

Residents of the 56-bed, purpose-built care home will be able to enjoy modernised and enhanced living environments – including a transformed entrance area, modernised communal areas, dining areas, lounges and bar area.

The works at Ashington Grange are set to be completed in June 2022 – no Residents will be impacted by the ongoing works.

Tracy Dixon, HC-One’s Area Director, said: “We are committed to fostering an environment that really feels like home, and décor and facilities are an important part of this.

"We’re really excited about the plans for Ashington Grange Care Home and for the work to get safely underway.

"We look forward to seeing the end result, and when it is safe to do so, welcoming more visitors to see our new look.”

The residential, nursing and dementia care home refurbishment is part of HC-One’s £54.5 million refurbishment and upgrade programme.

The programme will benefit 221 HC-One homes, including Ashington Grange.

As the largest care home refurbishment programme in the UK, HC-One is transforming its homes for the benefit of the Residents and Colleagues who live and work in them, and for the local communities they serve.