Work to start next month on storm damage to Spanish City

Repair works are to be carried out to the Dancing Ladies on Spanish City.

Scaffolding will be erected around the statue tower that houses the historic Dancing Cymbal Girl from Monday, May 16, as engineers assess the extent of damage caused.

Both statues – known as the Dancing Cymbal Girl and Tambourine Girl – remain intact but repairs are likely needed to secure the Dancing Cymbal Girl statue to ensure it is safe.

The statues were refitted to the building after being reconditioned ahead of its opening in 2018 and required repairs in 2020 following damage caused by high winds.

Mark Longstaff, director of commissioning and asset management at North Tyneside Council, said: “Our teams will be working to avoid any disruption to the public and businesses in and around Spanish City while these works are taking place.

"We plan for the initial assessment and repair works to take approximately 10 days to complete.”

The Dancing Cymbal Girl has been secured to the roof as a precautionary measure until a full assessment can take place.

The Dancing Ladies have been a prominent feature of the famous Dome since it opened 112 years ago – on 14 May 1910.