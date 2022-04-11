Work to improve Cramlington station is completed

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy and Northumberland County Councillor Barry Flux at Cramlington Station.

The footbridge that connects both platforms has been removed from site by a crane, grit blasted, repaired and re-painted in a refurbishment costing £590,000.

New handrails and stair treads have been added to improve safety.

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy said: “Thanks to Network Rail for doing this work which makes the station a nicer and safer environment for all passengers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"On a previous visit to the station I noticed that there was no tactile paving near the platform edge for passengers with restricted sight and so I contacted Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport.

"It’s great to see that work has also been done.”