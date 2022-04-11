Work to improve Cramlington station is completed
Major improvements work at Cramlington Railway station have been welcomed.
The footbridge that connects both platforms has been removed from site by a crane, grit blasted, repaired and re-painted in a refurbishment costing £590,000.
New handrails and stair treads have been added to improve safety.
Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy said: “Thanks to Network Rail for doing this work which makes the station a nicer and safer environment for all passengers.
"On a previous visit to the station I noticed that there was no tactile paving near the platform edge for passengers with restricted sight and so I contacted Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport.
"It’s great to see that work has also been done.”
Barry Flux, Councillor for the Cramlington West ward which includes the station, added “I’ve been calling for these improvements for some time and I’m grateful to Network Rail, Ian and everybody involved for these improvements which will benefit Cramlington residents and visitors alike.”