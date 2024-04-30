Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Powergrid has outlined the next steps ahead of work starting in Upper Coquetdale later this year.

Under the proposals, around 15 properties will be connected to the mains for the first time ever, as well as three new mobile phone masts to improve connectivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows decades of campaigning from residents living in the remote valley near Rothbury.

Upper Coquetdale in Northumberland.

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid said: “Over the past two years we have been working with the local community, Home Office, Ministry of Defence, National Park and Northumberland County Council on a project in Alwinton and Upper Coquetdale in Northumberland to bring mains electricity, for the first time, to one of the most rural areas we serve.

“To progress the works, necessary land access and way leaves permission were required, then approved by the Security of State, to deliver the significant benefits this project will bring to the households in the area, while respecting the areas of outstanding natural beauty that we are proud to have in this part of the country.

“We are now in an advanced position with our customer and are planning to commence work in the summer of 2024, to connect the properties to our network and we look forward to working together, to support the local community in Northumberland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £2.6 million project has been funded by the Home Office with contributions from the Ministry of Defence. The Upper Coquetdale area is home to a number of farming families who rely on diesel generators to power their homes.